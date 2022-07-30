"It was absolutely brilliant...long may it continue" - Cathaoirleach declares at Letterkenny Busking Festival

This year's Letterkenny Busking Festival was a big success, and the aim now will be to build on it and make it even bigger and better.
Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District Council Donal Kelly as among those in attendance and he was full of praise for all.
After going around the participants the judges revealed the winner at the Market Square.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.