31 Jul 2022

Watch: Carnival Parade at Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival

Great atmosphere on the sun-kissed streets of the west Donegal town

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

31 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

There was a great upbeat, friendly atmosphere at the McHugh Brothers Carnival Parade at the Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival.

Several thousand people were in the town for the event and lined the streets as the various floats made their way through.

Once again it proved to a great day out for families.

Here are some more great video clips from today, courtesy of Mary Rodgers.

The festival continues tonight with the crowning cabaret for the 2022 Mary from Dungloe.

The winner will be revealed at around 11.00 pm.

Despite some poor weather on a number of days it has been great to see the festival back, having been postponed due to Covid over the last two years.

It concludes tomorrow, Bank Holiday Monday, with the annual Meenacross Show from 12 noon.

The winning Mary will be in attendance, and is also scheduled - as is the tradition - to make a call to Dungloe Community Hospital on her way.

