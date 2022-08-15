Search

15 Aug 2022

Watch: Paul McGinley on being honoured with Freedom of Donegal - and the county's potential for golf tourism

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

15 Aug 2022 11:33 PM

Former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes that there is considerable scope for expanding the lucrative golf tourism sector in Donegal.

He was speaking after he was granted the Freedom of Donegal at a civic reception hosted by Donegal County Council in the Rosapenna Hotel in Downings.

McGinley, who has been at the forefront of promoting Donegal (and especially golf in the county), has been the driving force in getting this week's Legends Tour to Donegal.

It will be staged over the Old Tom Morris Links at the stunning Rosapenna resort from August 16 – 20 August 20.

In 2021, Thomas Bjørn claimed his maiden Legends Tour title with a birdie on the second play-off hole to defeat Welshman Phillip Price.

Tickets
Golf fans will have the opportunity to watch some of the most iconic names in golf. 

Tickets will be available at the gate on the day but spectators are recommended to book in advance to guarantee admission and take advantage of lower pricing.

There will also be associated events in the area to tie in with the golf, including a Nathan Carter concert taking place in the grounds of Downings GAA club.

 
 
 

 
 
 

