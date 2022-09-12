Watch Conaill Ó Coilín demonstrate how to make súgán at the Glenties Harvest Fair

The Glenties Harvest Fair has been hailed as one that has attracted the greatest crowds in the history of the event. Glenties Harvest Fair attracted tens of thousands of people to the town. People traveled from as far afield as Australia to attend the festival and many people organised their annual holidays around it.

Conaill Ó Coilín, 89, has been attending the Fair Day for as long as he can recall and has many fond memories of the annual event which grew into the festival we know today.

The festival returned this year for the first time since the pandemic and locals and tourists were delighted to have the opportunity of visiting the town and meeting friends they meet once-a-year at the annual event.

One of the main attractions of the day was when Conaill from Cruach an Airgid demonstrated how to make a súgán - the rope that is made from organic materials such as straw - outside Roddy's Bar. The native Irish speaker was dutifully helped by Garda Richard Quigley who helped make the rope for the first time.

Conaill said he has been making rope in this manner for many years and has been demonstrating the age-old tradition for many years at the fair.