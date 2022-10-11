Watch: Celtic Park and Hampden pays respects to the victims of Creeslough

Celtic observed a minute's silence tonight before their Champions League fixture against Germany's RB Leipzig in Glasgow tonight.
The Scottish champions - who yesterday made a donation of £10,000 to the Creeslough Community Support Fund through the Celtic Foundation - are also wearing black armbands in front of 60,000 supporters tonight.
Ten people died in Creeslough following an explosion at a service station on Friday and Martin McGill, an avid Celtic supporters who was 49, was laid to rest this afternoon in the second of the funerals. Watch the video above, which is the property of Watch the UCL on LiveScore
Those who frequent Celtic Park will know the Billy McNeill statue in front of the stadium, where Celtic's 1967 European Cup winning captain is immortalised. Before kick-off tonight, Celtic supporters from Donegal who made the trip left a jersey at the base of the McNeill statue with the assistance of the helpful local ground staff. The supporters included Terance Boyle from Kilcar and his son Shea, and Marty Glackin from Glenswilly.
Across the city at Hampden Park, the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team are playing Scotland in the vital World Cup play-off, with a minute's silence also taking place beforehand with the Irish team also wearing black armbands.
.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.