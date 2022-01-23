WATCH: Dog's delight at Buncrana tidal bore

An Inishowen woman has shared her footage of what she described as a mini tidal wave in Buncrana and her dog's delightful reaction to the phenomenon.
Janet Fletcher recorded the tidal bore at Buncrana's Stone Jug on January 7. Janet said the tide was low at the time.
"Low tide time for that Friday was 15:35 and my video was taken at 14:40."
A tidal bore, is a tidal phenomenon in which the leading edge of the incoming tide forms a wave (or waves) of water that travels up a river or narrow bay, reversing the direction of the river or bay's current. It is a strong tide that pushes up the river, against the current.
