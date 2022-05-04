LISTEN: Naomh Padraig, Muff manager Dan McCauley happy after long trip to Pettigo

Naomh Padraig, Muff made the long journey south to play Pettigo on Saturday evening and they went home happy after a big second half performance, driven on by the introduction of senior county panellist Caolan McColgan.
After the game manager Dan McCauley spoke to Peter Campbell
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.