Watch: Emma Doherty wins Women's National League Player of the Month award

Emma Doherty's fantastic campaign continues with the Buncrana native being named as the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month for for June/July.
The 18-year-old has scored nine league goals so far this term and on TG4's first live broadcast of the season last month, scored twice as her Sligo Rovers side came from two down to topple the champions and league leaders on a 3-2 scoreline.
Sligo also reached the quarter-finals of the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup and Doherty's form has caught the eye of Republic of Ireland Women's National Team manager Vera Pauw, who has invited the player to train with the senior squad.
Rovers stiker Aidan Keena made it a double for the Showgrounds club when he collected the SSE Airtricity Soccer Writers' Ireland Award for July.
"I'm delighted to be nominated never mind win it," Doherty said. "The league is full of internationals and experienced players. The win over Shelbourne was massive for us and give us a confidence boost."
