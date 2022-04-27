WATCH: Stunning Best Dressed Ladies talk style at Punchestown

Carlow ladies Catherine Byrne and Faith Almond were among the Best Dressed Ladies on Day 2 of Punchestown 2022.
Marietta Doran is one of the Style Counsel judges and was bowled over by the style on Wednesday.
Siobhan Donohoue chatted with Catherine and Faith about their outfits and the competition.
