Search

29 Apr 2022

WATCH: Footage released of alleged burglary suspect in Kilkenny - can you identify?

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

29 Apr 2022 8:34 PM

Footage has been provided to Kilkenny Live of an alleged burglary suspect entering private property at Galmoy, North Kilkenny.

It is hoped that, although masked, the clothing worn by the suspect and their general manner may help in their identification.

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to investigate three separate incidents of burglary that occurred in Kilkenny district yesterday.

See below:

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in Barna, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday morning, 28th April 2022. Damage was caused to the property and personal property was taken. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday afternoon, 28th April 2022. Damage was caused to the property. Investigations are ongoing.

Separately, Gardaí are investigating another burglary that occurred in Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday afternoon, 28th April 2022. Damage was caused to the property. Investigations are ongoing.

House deposit havoc strikes in Kilkenny

Chaos for buyers and developers as construction costs soar

A black car, possibly a Renault with 4 occupants, is of particular interest to the investigation team. It has been reported that another car might have been involved.

If you saw any suspicious activity, or think you saw anything that might help with investigations, please call gardaí.

Gardaí are also appearing for CCTV hard drive or dashcam footage.

Contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 0567775000 with any information.

Consultation to begin soon on masterplan for Kieran Street and Market Yard in Kilkenny

Kilkenny convent 'miracle' makeover will be huge boost to arriving Ukrainians

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media