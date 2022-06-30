WATCH: Irish golfing legend Des Smyth on this year's Horizon Irish Open in Kilkenny

Irish golfing legend Des Smyth is back at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny for a second successive year and is looking forward to seeing how this year's Horizon Irish Open progresses.
On the back of some great performances from homegrown talent this year, Smyth is hoping that it will be an Irishman that'll take the title on Sunday.
Smyth himself is a legendary golfer who has won eight times on the European Tour between 1979 and 2001.
He also had a successful senior career winning twice on the Champions Tour and five times on the European Senior Tour between 2005 and 2012.
He played in two Ryder Cups, 1979 and 1981.
Listen to his take on this year's Horizon Irish Open in his interview with Kilkenny Live reporter Siobhan Donohoe (above).
