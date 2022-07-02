WATCH: Punters predict the winner of the Horizon Irish Open in Kilkenny

Day three of the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet got underway today and sees a host of top Irish and international talent in contention for the title.
Kilkenny Live reporter Siobhan Donohoe has been catching up with staff and spectators to get their winning predictions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.