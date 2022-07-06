WATCH: Minister of Sport Jack Chambers is thrilled with the success of the Horizon Irish Open in Kilkenny

Speaking to Kilkenny Live, on the 18th green at Mount Juliet Estate on Sunday, the Minister for Sport, the Gaeltacht and Defence, Jack Chambers was delighted with the Horizon Irish Open.
“Its great for tourism and sport to see the numbers back. After a positive win for Kilkenny in the hurling, it's lovely to cap it off with a great win from a great player and I wish continued success to the county.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.