Yulefest: Christmas in Kilkenny returns – bigger and better for 2022

Yulefest ‘Christmas in Kilkenny’ returns for Christmas 2022! Beginning on November 25th and running until Christmas eve, Kilkenny’s Medieval City will transform into a wonderland of festive cheer for all the family.

After the success of last year’s festival, this year's festival has grown to include a bigger Christmas market, and an extended Christmas week programme.

It begins with Santa’s arrival to the City and the turning on of the lights on November 26. The five-week festival welcomes visitors to the Medieval City with a packed programme of Christmas activities for all the family. Festival favourites returning are: the Yulefest Bandstand; Kilkenny Christmas Market; Medieval Mile Run; Yulefest Outdoor Movie Night; Elf Village in Castlecomer, plus some very special events soon to be announced!

New for Yulefest Kilkenny 2022 is an extended Christmas week programme. Beginning on Tuesday, December 20 and running up until Christmas Eve. The Kilkenny Christmas Market will be open throughout the week, there will be live music on the Yulefest Bandstand and a fan favourite special event will send everyone firing into Christmas on December 23.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Pat Fitzpatrick, spoke about the upcoming festival: “Yulefest has something for all age groups, whether you’re looking for a festive staycation or family fun activities to create a magical Christmas for the kids. There will be lots of free or low-cost events, ensuring everyone can enjoy the magic of our Medieval City this Christmas.”

Festival Director, Marian Flannery said: “We’re delighted to be back to build on what was a fantastic festival last year. Visitors to Yulefest Kilkenny can expect Christmas markets, live music, fire shows, Santa visits plus some very special events we’ll be announcing very soon. Kilkenny also has great shopping and food options so it really is the perfect Christmas day out”