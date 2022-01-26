WATCH: Kilkenny hotel celebrates lifting of restrictions with hilarious video!

Staff at Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny have gone out of their way to keep us entertained when their own doors were closed over the last two years and now they're raising our spirits again after almost all restrictions have been lifted.
Take a look at the above video of the hotel, originally posted to mark the reopening of local hospitality but reposted to emphasise the jovial sentiment of the current atmosphere!
The creative driving force behind the videos, Operations Manager Niall Dunne, has credited the staff for how they have applied themselves to the video-making idea and turned a negative situation into something positive.
Despite the pandemic, last year held a lot of positives for Newpark Hotel including becoming the #1 ranked hotel in Kilkenny on TripAdvisor for the first time.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.