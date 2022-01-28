WATCH: Delight as new bridge in Castlecomer is officially opened

The new pedestrian bridge has been officially opened in Castlecomer.
Council chair Fidelis Doherty and Chair of the Castlecomer Municipal District Pat Fitzpatrick, who brought a notice of motion in 2017 calling for the bridge, performed the honours.
The new structure will act as a pedestrian link from the town to the Discovery Park. The bridge surface, where people will be walking, is 2.5m in width and lit by LEDs set into the handrail.
