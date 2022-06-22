WATCH: Car up in flames on side of Laois Dublin road

A car has burst into flames on the side of the Dublin road near Portlaoise in Laois.
The fire fully engulfed the car, parked near to the Direct Provision Centre, the former Montague hotel.
Laois County Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that there were no injuries from the incident.
A crew from Portarlington fire Station was called out to extinguish the fire.
It took place at lunchtime on Wednesday, June 22.
Thank you to the Leinster Express reader who sent us the video.
