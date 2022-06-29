WATCH: 'Strong signals' weather will 'settle down and warm up' says official forecaster

Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner says there are strong signs the summer weather is going to a improve.
The Met Office made its latest prediction in the 10 day trend forecast. The official UK forecaster says high pressure from the Azores in the Atlantic is starting to push in over Britain and Ireland. However, they want us to be patient as it's going to take time for it to push the unsettled unseasonal weather away. WATCH IN FULL ABOVE.
