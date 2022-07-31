WATCH: Laois Player of the Match Aisling Donoher in tears after All-Ireland win in Croke Park

Victorious Laois full back Aisling Donoher was in tears of joy in Croke Park as she was named the TG4 Player of the Match in the Ladies Gaelic Football All-Ireland Final.
The Timahoe woman, who is a sister of former Laois player Brendan Quigley, was to the fore in the second half alongside Aimee Kelly and the other members of the backline in fighting of a valiant Wexford comeback.
Aisling, who alongside her husband Niall was to the fore in the national Do it for Dan fundraising campaign for or son, said she was 'speechless' and an 'emotional wreck' when interviewed on TG4 after the game.
Watch her post match interview above.
