MATCH WATCH: Laois Camogie team win All-Ireland final

Laois Camogie has a new cup to add to the trophy cabinet after winning the All-Ireland B U16 Championship Camogie Final over Antrim.
Watch the match again courtesy of the Camogie Association.
