WATCH: New All-Ireland Champions Laois bring home the Cup to Portlaoise

The Laois Gaelic Ladies Gaelic football Champions arrived home to a big hero's welcome in Portlaoise after a historic win the the Ladies Gaelic Football Association All-Ireland Intermediate Football Final in Croke Park.
The team travelled arrived in Portlaoise on Martley's bus with a Garda escort before meeting fans and family at the Killeshin Hotel. The team was due to celebrate a winners banquet in the hotel on Sunday night before the official homecoming on Monday at 2pm in MW O'Moore Park Portlaoise.
