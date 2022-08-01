Search

01 Aug 2022

WATCH: 'Laois Abú!' Laois Ladies receive rapturous homecoming

Lynda Kiernan

01 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

There were scenes of joy and pride at O'Moore Park in Laois this Monday, August 1 when the entire 27 Laois Ladies senior LGFA football team took to the stage with their All Ireland Intermediate cup, to be cheered by up to 1,000 supporters young and old, waving flags and umbrellas too.

Captain Aimee Kelly thanked the supporters for helping them win the All Ireland title. 

"Thank you so much for coming out here today, we're absolutely delighted for the support. Over the last couple of weeks, I think if it wasn't for your support we wouldn't have done so well yesterday, so we are absolutely delighted. Laois abú," she said to cheers.

The women were called out by name as they took the cup to individual cheers, a new poem was recited by a backroom team composed to commemorate their win, and the team sang along to 'Lovely Laois' and 'We've got the World Tonight'. 

IN PICTURES: Return of victorious Laois Ladies All Ireland Intermediate champions

The county chairperson is Phil O'Keeffe.

"Today is a fantastic occasion not only for the players, but the supporters. We have 27 heroes here. They're after putting so much into Laois football, they have put us on the map. Laois abú," she said.

Rain did not deter the crowd, as team manager Donie Brennan noted.

"Nobody rains on our parade," he said.

"This will be a day to cherish for the rest of your lives. You couldn't have better role models than these players in the last few years. Hand on my heart this is the proudest moment in my sporting career. To all young people, if you train hard and play hard, you can play for your county. We love our county. We love Laois," he said to cheers. 

