WATCH: Guess which Laois All-Ireland 2022 star was on the field for the 2001 win

One of the Laois stars of the 2022 Laois Ladies All-Ireland win was the mascot the last time Laois Ladies won a trophy in Croke Park.
WATCH the TG4 video above where the star of 2022 Mo Nerney and the women of 2001 spoke ahead of this year's final in GAA HQ.
Mo was the top scorer for Laois when they defeated Wexford in the TG4 Ladies Gaelic Football Association All-Ireland Final in Croke Park.
It was the same venue where she joined the Laois team as mascot when they defeated Mayo in the senior All-Ireland of 2001.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.