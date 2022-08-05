WATCH: Wee Laois dog Winnie who is at her best when singing!

Winnie is representing Laois in the upcoming Petsitters Nose of Tralee Competition.

Winnie came to Laois as a rescue and is owned by Elizabeth Mulhall from Stradbally, the home of the Electric Picnic.

"My husband found her and her siblings in a wheelie bin. We have her 11 years now and shes the best girl ever. She had a very bad start in life but she is an absolute gem. Super temperament, happy little girl.

"She's become a bit of a celebrity as she's been known for her singing, her ability to drive a car, her penchant for stealing food from picnic goers on the beach and, most recently, her attendance at Borris Literary Festival where she met her heroine Laurie Anderson and had a wee moment with Mary Robinson's dog. Our Winnie is the stuff of legends, " says Elizabeth.

Watch the wee video above to savour Winnie's special talents.

You can help Winnie win by giving her your vote when public voting opens on the petsitters Ireland website, from August 3 to 22. The public vote will decide which of the 32 Finalists is Crowned the 2022 Nose of Tralee.

The 2022 Nose Of Tralee Winner will be announced on the 23rd August 2022.

Who knows Winnie's talents could yet see her booked for the Electric Picnic.