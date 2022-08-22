WATCH: Massive tailbacks caused by double roadworks

Two sets of major roadworks on the Laois to Dublin roads are causing massive evening tailbacks, for anybody travelling towards Kildare from Laois.

This two minute video by the Leinster Express, taken last Thursday evening, shows a long traffic tailback happening between Ballybrittas and Monasterevin.

The trail of traffic runs for several kilometres, caused by a double whammy of roadworks, on the Motorway and on the old Dublin road.

Laois County Council began an emergency road closure of the M7 Motorway last July 11, to last until October 3.

The motorway has been closed between 8pm until 5am eastbound, from the Emo/Mountmellick exit at Junction 15 to the Monasterevin exit on Junction 14. The motorway is closed westbound from 9pm until 7am.

All motorway traffic is diverted through Monasterevin town.

However there are major roadworks taking place in the town too, to continue until the Autumn.

Stop Go traffic lights are in place halfway through the town, because Irish Water is upgrading the sewerage network.

The works on the Motorway between Junction 14 and 15 are set to continue into the winter. Read more below.