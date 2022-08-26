WATCH: New single from Laois band set for Electric Picnic

The new single/video ‘Wait ’till the Sun Goes Down' by Laois band The Outcast Crew which is sure to go down a storm when the local lads take to the stage at the Electric Picnic.
The song is the third single to be taken from the bands debut album ‘Myths & Yarns’ which was released exclusively through Los Angeles licensing and publishing company ‘Songs to your Eyes’.
The album features ten raucous original songs about myths, folklore and singalong sea shanties. It was voted in the Top 20 new albums of 2021 and best debut album by Celtic punk blog ‘London Celtic Punks’.
Catch The Outcast Crew in Stradbally at the Electric Picnic (Spike Island Stage) on Friday, September 2. They'll also be playing a double header with XSLF at Kavanaghs Venue, Portlaoise on Friday, September 23.
The Outcast Crew are:
Brian O'Mahoney - Vocals/Guitar
John Davidson - Fiddle
David Harte - Banjo
Damien O'Meara - Accordion
Niall Harney - Bass
Paul Flynn - Drums
