WATCH: Hillbilly Girl set for Laois Electric Picnic fields

Country and Western star Lisa McHugh is looking forward to entertaining on the fields of Laois when she performs at the Electric Picnic in Stradbally.

Lisa, who enjoyed a hit with Hillbilly Girl, was one of the late additions to the party in August, just a few weeks before the festival which runs from September 2-4.

She told Irish Sunday Mirror that she'd always wanted to play at the Picnic and was on the 2020 bill before Covid-19 intervened.



“I’m delighted we’re finally going to be on stage this year, it’s a festival I’ve known for years, I’m so excited for it. I’ve never actually been able to get to Electric Picnic, I’ve heard so much about it over the years.

“So this will be my first time at the Picnic, and my first time performing at it as well,” she said.

Born in Scotland to Irish parents, Lisa moved to Ireland 2010 where she formed a band and starting tour. She has won "Female Vocalist of the Year" five times as well as "Outstanding Achievement on the World Stage" in 2012 when she appeared on the Grand Ole Opry. She also ran her own television show titled On the Road with Lisa.