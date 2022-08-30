WATCH: Electric Picnic could get even bigger - promotor Melvin Benn

Electric Picnic has revealed their bigger site for the largest capacity crowd yet, but it could keep growing, according to promotor Melvin Benn.

Speaking to media who previewed the Laois based festival this Tuesday, Mr Benn said the demand is there to expand Electric Picnic even more from the 70,000 set to arrive in Laois from Thursday onwards.

"There's a lot of demand to come to Electric Picnic in Ireland and I want to satisfy that. I want to keep the spirit of the picnic and I think I do that pretty well with all the creative parts of the picnic. But ultimately if there is more demand I would like to satisfy that," he said.

The early bird entries on Thursday are doubled to 20,000 ticketholders, which he said will mean traffic plans "should work exactly as they have done in the past".

He describes their relationship with licencers Laois County Council as "harmonious" and says that the Electric Youth scheme, giving Laois musicians a chance to play, will continue into the future.

"The picnic always works hard with the local community here in Stradbally and Laois so we are 100% committed to that," he said.

Electric Picnic 2022 takes place from Friday to Sunday, September 2 to 4.