WATCH: Rás na mBan sets off on tour de Laois

Laois has welcomed Rás na mBan back for a competitive tour of the county today.

The top international women cyclists have just started out from Laois County Council offices in Portlaoise this Friday, September 9th.

They will be passing through Abbeyleix, Mountrath, Mountmellick, Clonaslee, Kinnity and onto The Wolftrap and then to the Cut.

Rás na mBan international cycle race features international riders from all over the world. The Kilkenny based five day is the premier women's event on the Irish cycling calendar.

The athletes are competing on stage three of the five-day, six stage event when they ride into County Laois and on to the final climb in the picturesque Slieve Bloom Mountains.

The climb of Wolftrap Mountain will sap the riders’ energy before the final 4.5km assault on the steep narrow roads in The Cut, a legendary tough destination in Irish cycling history.

The riders will have little time to enjoy the spectacular scenery as they power up the final climb to the finish line where the final result is likely to have a significant impact on the overall classification.

Get out and cheer them as they zoom by!

Thanks to Pat Guilfoyle for sending the Leinster Express this video.