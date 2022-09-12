WATCH: Majestic Laois waterfall at full flow in Slieve Bloom mountains

The biggest waterfall in Laois and the Midlands is at full flow after weekend rains.
Watch our video of the three tier River Barrow waterfall near its source in the Slieve Bloom mountains.
Walkers can climb up beside the waterfall and beyond in a guided 1.5 hour mountain looped walk from Glenbarrow carpark (not suited for people with disabilities or buggies). Directions from Rosenallis village.
