WATCH: Ploughing at the Ratheniska crossroads in Laois

The avenues through the exhibition area of National Ploughing Championships were packed with people enjoying the return of the event to Ratheniska in Laois.
Here's a bird's eye view on day one of the three day event.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.