WATCH: Laois man on the 'moove' at the ploughing with new farming support service

Borris-in-Ossory man Johnathan Dwyer was on duty at the Macra na Feirme tent at the National Ploughing Championships where he spoke about a new initiative to support farmers in difficulties.
The Laois man co-founded the Make the Moove with Errill man and Macra President John Keane. Johnathan said he hopes Make the Moove will become a 'one stop shop' for the rural community who need counselling and other support. The Macra-backed initiative was recently given support by the FBD Trust.
