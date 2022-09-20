WATCH Abbeyleix Tidy Towns fly the flag for Laois at the Ploughing

The award winning Abbeyleix Tidy Towns were honoured to fly the flag for Laois at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska.
The Abbeyleix team were among a select group of committees from around Ireland to have a stand in the Department of Rural and Community Development tent. Robbie Quinn, Mary White and Fiona McGowan were on duty.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.