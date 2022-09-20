Watch: Laois Offaly Minister says Electric Picnic and Ploughing shows Laois is one of the best counties for fun

Laois Offaly Minister of State Sean Fleming was very pleased to see the National and World Ploughing Championships back in his county and believes that, alongside the Electric Picnic, it shows that Laois is one of the best counties to visit for enjoyment.
The Fianna Fail TD was speaking at the official launch of the ploughing festival in Ratheniska which takes place on a site just a few fields away from the Electric Picnic venue in Stradbally.
