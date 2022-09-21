Watch: Laois first citizen welcomes ploughing home

Cllr Thomasina Connell was delighted to welcome thousands of people back to Laois for the county's first hosting of the event since 2015.
The Laois County Council Cathaoirleach spoke to the Leinster Express / Laois Live after launch of the National and World Ploughing Championships toward the end of the first day of the event in Ratheniska.
