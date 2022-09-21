WATCH: Picture time for World Ploughing competitors in Laois

Watch this lovely video as each of the 67th World Ploughing Championship competitors pose behind new Laois stone sculpture commemorating the event. Teams are competing from all over the world, including the USA, Kenya, Australia and New Zealand.
The stone cairn was made by McKeon Stone in Laois, with pieces of engraved rock that were posted from each of the participating countries. It will remain as a permanent reminder in Ratheniska.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.