WATCH: President of Ireland unveils world ploughing monument in Laois

Watch as the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins unveils a new stone cairn memorial commemorating the World Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska in Laois.
The cairn is made by McKeon Stone in nearby Stradbally from stone that is 350 million years old. It includes insets of stone from some of the 24 participating countries. It will remain permanently in Ratheniska in recognition of the area hosting the event.
