Watch: Laois Crime Prevention Officer issues advice at Ploughing

Laois Offaly Garda Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Graham Kavanagh was on hand at the National Ploughing Championships to issue advice to farmers and farm organisations.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.