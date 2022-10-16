Search

17 Oct 2022

WATCH: Laois, Kildare and Offaly unite to bring trad extravaganza to Portarlington

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

16 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Arts centres in Laois and Kildare are collaborating to bring a big show that fuses traditional Irish music with dance to Portarlington this month.

Created by Michael Keegan Dolan and with music by the legendary Cormac Begley, MÁM promises to be unmissable, say the organisers, when it is staged at the Portarlington Community Centre.

MÁM is described as a meeting place between soloist and ensemble, classical and traditional, the local and universal.​

It brings together the virtuoso, Irish traditional concertina player Begley, the European classical, contemporary collective, sta rgaze, a young girl and twelve international dancers from the Teaċ Daṁsa company. 

“Keegan-Dolan and Teaċ Daṁsa have created another mythic yet timely production that acknowledges how life’s opposing tensions and contradictions can on occasion come together and find resolution,” say the organisers. 

 The show was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production in 2020 and was nominated for two UK National Dance Awards in 2021. MÁM follows on from the success in 2016 of Loch na hEala—his acclaimed reimagining of Swan Lake.

Teaċ Daṁsa’s distinct approach to creating MÁM has been documented by film-maker Pat Collins in his film The Dance (2021). 

It is Co-produced by Dublin Theatre Festival, Sadler’s Wells, London and New Zealand Festival of the Arts with support from NOMAD and NASC touring network. ​This production is funded by an Arts Council Open Call Award.

Funding boost for community centres across Laois

Due to the large scale nature of this performance, the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise and the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge are co-presenting it off-site larger Portarlington venue on October 28 and 29.

Tickets are available from the Laois and Kildare arts venues. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media