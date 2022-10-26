WATCH: Irish Army helicopter lands in Portlaoise

An Irish Defence Forces helicopter landed in Portlaoise on Wednesday afternoon.
It appeared to set down in the grounds of the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.
Óglaigh na hÉireann said it does not comment on operational activities.
