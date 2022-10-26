Search

26 Oct 2022

WATCH: Laois and Kildare venues unite to bring huge show to Portarlington

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

26 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Did you know that Dunamaise Arts Centre and Riverbank Arts Centre are working together this weekend, to present the biggest scale show they've ever brought to Laois.

The event is too big for the stages of either venue so they're co-presenting off-site in Portarlington together with in all professional technical and staging set up and a specially tiered seating rig, to create a massive scale experience for our audiences!

"If you're from Portarlington or anywhere remotely nearby, please do not miss this highly acclaimed Olivier Award nominated spectacular show. Michael Keegan Dolan / Teac Damsa's spectacular celebration of music, dance and theatre takes place in MÁM this Friday 28th and Saturday 29th October at Portarlington Community Centre..

"A large ensemble of spectacular dancers and extraordinary musicians are led by Virtuoso Concertina player CORMAC BEGLEY who makes his concertinas sound like an orchestra, together with European  classical contemporary collective s t a r g a z e and we know it’ll blow the roof off Portarlington Community Centre.

Some ecstasy pills six times stronger than others at Electric Picnic in Laois

"We ask that you consider supporting Dunamaise and Riverbank Arts Centres, the artists and all involved in this phenomenal production and be a part of this national tour experience," they say.

To book all 057 866 3355 or book online at www.dunamaise.ie

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media