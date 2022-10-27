WATCH: 'It's brilliant to be back' Aussie Rules star Zach Tuohy home in Laois

Australian football star Zach Touhy is enjoying being back home with family and friends on an extended holiday.

Speaking to the Leinster Express / Laois Live after cutting the ribbon on a disability hub in Portlaoise, Zach chatted about the big changes he sees in Portlaoise, and how he misses home.

"I haven't been home since 2019, to my eye the town looks busier, looks cleaner, looks much more full that it did. There's fewer empty store fronts. The town looks great.

He also revealed hopes to return home for good after retiring from his AFL career, to play and coach for Portlaoise GAA.

"I've always said I want to come back and play football for Portlaoise and Laois if my body's up to it. I don't know when that will be but the plan at this stage is to come home post career for sure.

"I'm interested in coaching when I come back. Time permitting I'd love to help out with a bit of coaching in Portlaoise," he said.