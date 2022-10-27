Search

28 Oct 2022

WATCH: 'It's brilliant to be back' Aussie Rules star Zach Tuohy home in Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

27 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Australian football star Zach Touhy is enjoying being back home with family and friends on an extended holiday.

Speaking to the Leinster Express / Laois Live after cutting the ribbon on a disability hub in Portlaoise, Zach chatted about the big changes he sees in Portlaoise, and how he misses home.

"I haven't been home since 2019, to my eye the town looks busier, looks cleaner, looks much more full that it did. There's fewer empty store fronts. The town looks great.

He also revealed hopes to return home for good after retiring from his AFL career, to play and coach for Portlaoise GAA.

"I've always said I want to come back and play football for Portlaoise and Laois if my body's up to it. I don't know when that will be but the plan at this stage is to come home post career for sure.

"I'm interested in coaching when I come back. Time permitting I'd love to help out with a bit of coaching in Portlaoise," he said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media