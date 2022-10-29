WATCH: The moment as the Laois Unsung Hero Award is announced

The Laois Unsung Hero was a big surprise to the winner, at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards on Friday night, October 28.
Liz Clear told the Leinster Express / Laois Live afterwards that it was a shock.
The chairperson of Laois Laochra Special Olympics Club, Liz was loudly cheered as she tearfully accepted her award from Minister of State Sean Fleming, ending a joyful glamorous night of well deserved awards handed out at the Midlands Park Hotel.
See next Tuesday's Leinster Express newspaper for photos and interviews.
The event by Laois County Council is proudly media partnered by The Leinster Express, and sponsored by People First Credit Union.
