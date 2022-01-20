WATCH: Ashling Murphy representing Laois Comhaltas group at the Fleadh Cheoil

One of the most active Comhaltas clubs in Laois has paid tribute to the late Ashling Murphy who crossed the border from her native Offaly to play with them in the 2018 Fleadh Cheoil.

Apart from the tribute, Spink Comhaltas also posted a video of Ashling performing with musicians from across Laois in the group Laochra in the Senior Grupa Cheoil under the direction of Siobhan Buckley at the Drogheda Fleadh. Ashling is pictured in the back row on fiddle, 3rd from the left. WATCH ABOVE.

Spink Comhaltas rembered Ashling's contribution in their tribute posted on January 15.

"Since the shocking news of the death of Ashling Murphy earlier this week, the entire country has been united in grief and horror. It feels that there is very little that can be said to ease the pain that her family are enduring except to remember Ashling and pray for her and her family.

"Ashling was an integral part of many communities - her family, her local community, her camogie and the GAA, her teaching and her music across Comhaltas.

"Spink Comhaltas were first introduced to Ashling as she took part in the 2017 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Concert Tour of Ireland, followed by the Tour of Britain and the National Folk Orchestra of Ireland. She impressed us with her musicianship, her grace and stage presence, her kindness and sense of humour, and her support and generosity, much of it unseen.

"In 2018 and 2019, she took part in our Senior Grupa Cheoil 'Laochra', and I know that every single member of the Grupa in both years will remember her fondly.

"There are many videos of Ashling playing her music being shared at the moment. Whether she is playing solo, a duet with her sister Amy, or in other groups, her passion for music and expertise shine through. She was starting to pass this gift onto her own music students.

"Our Grupa were fortunate to win the Leinster Fleadh that year and Ashling made a big contribution to that team effort. This video has not been shared publicly before and is our tribute to Ashling's memory," said Spink Comhaltas.