WATCH: Laois looking amazing in USA business promotion video

A slick new promotional video telling USA businesses why they should open a base in Laois gives a strong image of the county.

The three minute online video made by the Laois County Council business support unit is directed at North American companies in efforts to bring big industry jobs to Ireland and specifically to Laois.

It was shown to the New York office of Enterprise Ireland by Laois County Council during their trip to the US for St Patrick's Day.

Lest we forget just how good this county is, the video reminds us that Laois has the biggest percentage of people under 35 in Ireland, and is the "most cost effective location" with "commercial land costing a fraction of Dublin prices".

Electric Picnic gets a mention too, as well as super fast broadband and competitive house prices.

"Laois boasts an unrivalled central location with excellent infrastructure and public transport links, making all other major cities in Ireland instantly accessible.

"With over 87% of the population within 90 mins reach of Laois and an employment rate of 92%, along with state-of-the-art conference facilities and the capacity to host large scale outdoor events, such as Electric Picnic, Laois offers the perfect work-life balance for companies and people choosing to locate here," the video states.