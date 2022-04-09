WATCH: Free shop for Ukraine war refugees officially opened in Laois

A ‘Zero Cost Shop’ for Ukrainian people living in Laois has officially opened.

The ribbon was cut this Saturday, April 9, to cheers from the audience of local communities and Ukraine refugees now living in the county in hotels, hostels and private homes opened up to help them.

From this Saturday April 9 onwards, the shop will open three days a week, offering items kindly donated by the people of Laois, all free of charge to the Ukraine refugee community living in Laois.

The zero-cost shop is located at the Old XtraVision shop on Bull Lane in Portlaoise town.

It is estimated that to date at least 300 Ukrainians have arrived in Laois, with some being housed by families, but most are in temporary accommodation including hotels in Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Durrow, Mountmellick and other locations around the county

The Zero Cost Shop contains everything that will be needed including clothes, food, sanitary products, shoes and toys for children.

Karen McHugh Chairperson of Laois Integration Network was MC for the opening, and she thanked Portlaoise traders Seamus and Ger Mulhall for donating the vacant premises for three months, as well as many other local supporters.

"We just could not believe it when we got the call that such a premises was available. I want to extend my thanks to all the Laois Integration Network committee members, all of whom have worked around the clock in order to get this store ready for opening this weekend. We are so grateful to the donations given to date by the Laois Community, all of which has made such a difference already to the Ukrainian refugees," said Ms McHugh.

Her words were interpreted on the day by 19 year old Polina Filatova, who was studying to be an English interpretor at Zaporizhzhya National University jsut three weeks ago before she had to flee to Ireland, now living with relatives in NewPark.

Ukrainian businesswoman Aleksandra Voloshynh from Kharkiv came up to the podium to thank Laois people for their welcome, with tears running down her face.

Laois Integration Network committee have acknowledged the help of many who have helped with their work in welcoming Ukrainian refugees to Laois. These include: Ger Mulhall, from Londis Supervalu, Portlaoise Parish Centre and Sparrow Insurances for organising and covering the insurance costs, local communities for their donations.

They also thank Portlaoise Garda for practical support to people arriving including taking families shopping and to local clubs, the SOSAD mental health charity for housing a temporary shop and storing donations, Shaws for donating clothes rails, St Vincent De Paul for supporting families with essential supplies on arrival, local schools and creches for donating supplies and welcoming children, The Rainbow Castle Créche, Esker Hills Portlaoise and the Polish Language School for collecting and storing donations.

Polish groups in Portlaoise are also involved. Portlaoise WOSP and Dublin WOSP (Polish group) have been donating items and POLaois Community are giving humanitarian support in Laois and coordinating responses since the war started.

They thank Martleys of Portlaoise for transporting children and families to schools, to shops and for transportation of donations to the Ukrainian/Polish border. Laois Libraries are thanked for opening access to the library and for designing an Information Guide to Laois.

Laois Youth Service for welcoming youth to the centre and for use of washing machines. Laois Partnership for providing comprehensive services including information, advice, English classes and providing direct support to families. Laois County Council for coordinating the entire local responses teams. Laois Volunteer Centre for providing volunteers to support the community response and particularly the Zero Cost shop.

The Mens Shed for making tables and shelving units for the shop, and finally they thank all other members of the Laois Interagency Working Group.

Anyone who wishes to help or to donate to the Zero-Cost Shop, please pop in to the shop at the following times: Saturdays from 12-4.00pm, Mondays from 2-4.00pm, Fridays from 2-4.00pm.

Ms McHugh said that donations are still very much needed.

"Any financial donations already received have been used to give vouchers for Penneys/Dunnes Store/One4All to the refugees when they arrive. These have made such a difference to our visitors and we are so grateful. We are all united in our response and we know the people of Laois will want to help," said Ms McHugh.

Donations can be made directly to Laois Integration Network Credit Union account. Account Name: Laois Integration Network; IBAN: IE62POCO99211710968699 BIC: POCOIE21