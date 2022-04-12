Emo Lake might be full but State agency has yet to solve leaking problem

The leak at the Emo Court may appear to the untrained eye to have been solved but appearances in this case are deceiving the State agency that manages the Laois estate has confirmed.

The Office of Public Works updated that Leinster Express on what is happening at the lake to the rear of the landmark house in Laois.

The lake has filled recement months but the OPW says a solution hasn't been achieved to the loss of water.

"The lake issue at Emo Court has not been resolved. OPW has cut the reeds and the water level is currently at its highest after the winter. The water level is dependent on weather conditions.

"If the level drops in the summer it may result in a resurgence of reed growth. OPW is engaging with specialists to devise a scope of works that will let us procure a consultant’s report that will determine how best to deal with the lake water levels and resultant reed growth," said a statement.

The OPW has said previously that the loss of water may also be attributable to the possible diversion of water away from the public amenity.