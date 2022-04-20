Laois County Council Headquarters evacuated

Laois County Council's headquarters in Portlaoise was evacuated when a fire alarm was activated shortly after 2pm today.
Staff exited the building for around ten minutes before the all clear was given and they returned to work.
