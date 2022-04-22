WATCH Laois Fire Service called to derelict building on Portlaoise Main Street

The County Laois Fire and Rescue Service have been called to an apparently empty and partially derelict building on Portlaoise's Main Street.

The street was closed to traffic on Friday evening, April 22 as crew dealt with glass that was falling from the building's second floor.

The Service was called to the scene by the Gardaí who were alerted by the public to shards of glass falling from the building. The ground floor of the two storey house had formerly being a lady's fashion shop but it has been a number of years since it was occupied.

The second floor of the building also appears to be vacant.

Fire crew on the scene were removing glass from the upper floor windows which are wooden framed and showing signs of serious decay.

Main Street had to be closed to allow the work to be carried out safely by the service.

Attempts are underway to identify the owner of the building to carry out more remedial work to make the building safe.