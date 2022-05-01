WATCH: Laois Paralympian receives highest honour from his native county

Laois Paralympic hero Gary O'Reilly this week received the highest honour available in his own county, a Civic Reception from Laois County Council.
Watch our video as Gary is honoured with a citation and award, for his determination and continued effort to beat his workplace injury to bring home a Bronze Paralympic Medal to Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
See next Tuesday's Leinster Express and our website for photos and story.
